In Pictures: Crack in cliff face at Beachy Head near Belle Tout Lighthouse

People visiting the East Sussex coast have been continually warned to keep clear of the chalk cliff edges due to their instability and regular chalk falls.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Cliff erosion is a natural process and part of the evolution of the coastline and as well as the risk to those walking on top of cliffs, it can also present dangers to those on the beach below.”

East Sussex County Council had previously issued a warning to residents about cliff dangers as the warm weather increases the number of visitors to the area.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “As the weather improves and visitor numbers to the area increase, the county council is reminding people of the risks the spectacular but unstable cliffs can pose, as well as the dangers to beach walkers who risk getting cut off by the tide.

“The iconic white cliffs are very popular with visitors but they are extremely unstable and can give way at any time with no warning.

“Each year thousands of tonnes of chalk fall from the cliffs and despite the dangers, visitors regularly stand too close to the edge of the cliffs, or walk or sit at the cliff base when on the beach.”

Councillor Claire Dowling, cabinet member at East Sussex County Council, added: “The cliffs contain many overhangs and cracks that visitors may not be able to see, as illustrated recently by a large crack in the chalk cliff near Belle Tout lighthouse.

“The cliffs, while beautiful, are extremely unstable and huge quantities of chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning.

“We want people to enjoy visiting the stunning East Sussex coast but to do so safely and urge them to stay back from the cliff edges and bases.

“Incidents of walkers being stranded on the beach after being cut off by the tide happen more frequently than people realise.

“Visitors can check the tide times before setting out at www.tidetimes.org.uk.”

The safety messages are part of an ongoing joint campaign being promoted by the county council, HM Coastguard, The National Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Seaford Town Council, Wealden District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council.

If visitors see anyone in danger or witness someone who has fallen, they are urged to call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard and not attempt to rescue them.

The Belle Tout is a decommissioned lighthouse. In 1999, the Grade II listed building was moved in one piece to prevent it from being lost to coastal erosion.

1 . In Pictures: Crack in cliff at Beachy Head near Belle Tout Lighthouse In Pictures: Crack in cliff at Beachy Head near Belle Tout Lighthouse Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . In Pictures: Crack in cliff at Beachy Head near Belle Tout Lighthouse In Pictures: Crack in cliff at Beachy Head near Belle Tout Lighthouse Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . In Pictures: Crack in cliff at Beachy Head near Belle Tout Lighthouse In Pictures: Crack in cliff at Beachy Head near Belle Tout Lighthouse Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL