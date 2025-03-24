A huge crack has appeared in the cliff edge near the Belle Tout Lighthouse.

These dramatic pictures show the extent of the fissure in the chalk face.

People visiting the East Sussex coast have been continually warned to keep clear of the chalk cliff edges due to their instability and regular chalk falls.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Cliff erosion is a natural process and part of the evolution of the coastline and as well as the risk to those walking on top of cliffs, it can also present dangers to those on the beach below.”

The Belle Tout is a decommissioned lighthouse. In 1999, the Grade II listed building was moved in one piece to prevent it from being lost to coastal erosion.

1 . A new crack has appeared near the Belle Tout Light House A new crack has appeared near the Belle Tout Light House, near Birling Gap. Pic: SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

