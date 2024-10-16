In pictures: Dark Skies Festival returns to Sussex

As the nights draw in and nocturnal wildlife emerges earlier in the evening, the National Park is encouraging people to embrace the darkness and discover the incredible International Dark Sky Reserve on their doorstep.

This year’s theme is “glimmers” – those micro-moments of joy that make us feel happy and inspired – which many people often experience when immersed under a blanket of stars, walking under the glow of the moon or admiring nature.

The ever-popular astrophotography competition returns, with the National Park offering prizes of £100 for breath taking images of the night sky.

The Dark Skies season will begin with a guided night walk and star party at Alice Holt Forest on October 30 (booking required on Eventbrite).

A series of fascinating podcasts are also being produced with a focus on how being in touch with the dark skies can boost health and wellbeing, discussing people’s connections to the dark skies and how to get the most out of a night-time visit to the National Park.

To tie in with Halloween, the National Park will also be sharing “the not-so spooky species of the South Downs”, highlighting creatures of the night like bats, owls and moths. The bioluminescence of glow worms and biofluorescence of other life will also be celebrated as part of the season

Dan Oakley, a dark skies expert for the National Park, said: “We’re hugely excited to be launching our Dark Skies season and it couldn’t come at a better time with Astronomy Day taking place this October.

“The dark skies of the South Downs really are very special, particularly having this International Reserve in the middle of the busy south east.

“The darkness itself is an incredibly important habitat for wildlife within the National Park and it’s important we help mitigate the effects of light pollution that can damage this by disrupting the natural rhythms of animals and plants.”

Festival organiser Elinor Newman said: “While there’s lots of darkness, there are also glimmers of sparkling light, whether that be the twinkle of stars or the glow of the moon. As part of this year’s Dark Skies season, we want to celebrate those glimmers that are small, positive moments in our lives that can encourage feelings of happiness and awe.

“Standing beneath a night sky in the National Park that is packed with stars and constellations – so many visible to the naked eye – is a moment that brings joy and wonder to people of all ages and we’re looking forward to more people being able to enjoy this incredible experience this Dark Skies season.”

People will be able to enter the astrophotography competition from 4 November. This year photographers have the chance of winning up to £100 in one of the following three categories:

South Downs Dark Skyscapes – Can you capture a dramatic star-studded photograph of the landscape showing the cosmos above it? Pictures could include the aurora borealis as we’re currently near the peak of the 11-year solar cycle, with high solar activity giving an increased chance of seeing the Northern Lights. The current peak is expected to last until mid-2025, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.

South Downs Life at Night – Can you capture an amazing shot of life at night in the National Park? This could include wildlife, heritage, towns, villages, people stargazing, trees, plants or fungi!

Magnificent Moon – Can you capture an amazing image of the moon above the South Downs landscape? Images of the moon should be alongside the landscape, buildings, towns, villages, cultural heritage or people in the South Downs.

Mobile phone category – This category is wide open and we just want your best shot of the Dark Skies on your mobile! It could be a snap of the moon or a picture of your family on a night-time walk. Let your creative spirit free!

The runner-up prize in each category will be £50 and all submitted images must be taken within the South Downs National Park. The deadline for entries to the competition is midnight on Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

For all details about the Dark Skies Season and to enter the astrophotography competition head to www.southdowns.gov.uk/dark-night-skies/dark-skies-festival/.

1 . RS15277_Stargazing by Pablo Rodriguez WINNER LIVING DARK SKIES_lpr.jpg Stargazing by Pablo Rodriguez. Previous competition winner Photo: Pablo Rodriguez

2 . Dark Skies Festival Aurora Borealis At Cissbury Ring by Michael Steven Harris Photo: Michael Steven Harris

3 . The milkyway above the lights of Worthing and Brighton from Cissbury Ring with the lights of the Rampion Wind farm in the background The milkyway above the lights of Worthing and Brighton from Cissbury Ring with the lights of the Rampion Wind farm in the background. By Neil Jones. Photo: Neil Jones