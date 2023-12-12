In pictures: Does St Leonards have the worst beach huts on the south coast?

Angry beach hut renters have blamed Hastings Borough Council for neglect over the poor and deteriorating huts.

Local resident Polly Brookes, who rents one of the huts on the beach at West St Leonards, said: “There is no maintenance. The huts are in a terrible state and haven't been re-painted in years. They are more like broken down sheds. They must be the worst on the planet.

"I have emailed the leader of the council and the person who manages the huts and I haven't had one reply. It’s absolutely diabolical.

"My hut, along with others, got broken into recently. We notified the council and the repair was substandard. They installed the lock in upside down and I couldn't open it.

“When there is stormy weather stones pile up on the beach and block access to the beach huts. I can't clear them. I am 75 and have arthritis. The council don't do anything about it.

“The price has gone up by 12 percent to £1,752 a year. They are happy to take your money but provide nothing in return. Some of the hinges are so rusted that people can't open the doors. The council should be responsible landlords.

"We paid in full for renting the huts during Covid times, even though the Council contacted us and told us we could not use them. No refunds were given. It is terrible how we have been treated in West St Leonard’s.

“I used to love going to the beach hut with my late husband, who has no passed away. When I go to the hut it brings back good memories of the times we had, but now I am thinking of giving it up."

Another beach hut tenant Anne Cooke said: “I have been a tenant since 2010 and have had the hut from new. I was on the waiting list for several years prior to that.

“The rent in 2010 was £800 per year, which would be £1,200 in today's money. This year it is just under £1,700, so the cost has risen at double the cost of inflation. Each hut tenant is now paying £500 extra per year *on top of* inflation. Many have been forced to give up their tenancies.

“The council owns the huts and is responsible for maintenance. The fact sheet we were given at the commencement of our tenancy states that 'Hastings Borough Council is responsible for external decoration and repair. We endeavour to keep the chalets in good repair and external decoration'.

“For the first few years the huts were kept in good repair and painted relatively regularly. The concrete area in front was kept free of stones so that we could sit and put furniture outside.

“However for more than ten years the huts have been completely neglected. They have not been painted or maintained and are in a very poor state. During recent high winds the roofs blew off some. Water comes in and our belongings inside are soaked and often ruined. Repair and repainting is long overdue.

“As a result of poor maintenance, it became impossible to close the doors on our hut properly. This resulted in the hut being broken into two weeks ago and badly damaged.

“I think there are about 70 huts. Even allowing for VAT, the rents must be earning the council somewhere in the region of £100,000 - enough to pay for a full-time employee to look after the huts, plus materials, and still have a decent profit to put towards other council activities. The tenants feel strongly that the council is breaching its contract and failing to fulfil its responsibilities.”

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Fees and charges for all huts are increasing by 12%, not just at West Marina.

“We have been looking to schedule external redecoration of the West Marina huts, however estimates received have far exceeded available budgets. We are now planning to undertake the work in house when the weather is suitable if we cannot find a contractor within budget. In the meantime, although the external decor is becoming worn, the units are otherwise well maintained.

“Licensees can report problems with their huts 24 hours a day using their myhastings account. We often receive reports about a range of issues, with necessary works programmed as soon as possible by the Coastal Maintenance team. All huts are also subject to an external daily visual inspection, and any problems with vandalism or damage are resolved as soon as practicable, with any necessary interim repairs carried out on the day to maintain security if problems are discovered at the weekend.

“We are aware that some licensees have differing expectations to the level of maintenance their hut should undergo, and we have some licensees who have had several different repairs carried out following their reports.”

