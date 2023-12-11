In 30 pictures: Hastings Winkle Club holds big Christmas party for local children

Over 100 local children enjoyed a Christmas party in the Old Town on Saturday thanks to Hastings Winkle Club.

The Hastings Winkle Club held it's annual Children's Christmas party at the East Hastings Sea Angling Club on the Stade It saw children taking part in a parade along Rock-a-Nore, led by drummers.

Winkle Club Secretary Reg Wood said "Over 100 children a ride on the miniature railway followed by food, entertainment and a visit from Father Christmas"

The Winkle Club is a charitable organisation formed in 1900 by Hastings fishermen to help the under-privileged families of Hastings Old Town with it's first objective having a Children's Christmas party and this has continued since.

In addition to local residents, Winkle Club members have included Sir Winston Churchill, Lord Montgomery, Sir Norman Wisdom and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Each Winkle Club member carries a winkle shell which they must produce when challenged to 'winkle up'. Failure to do so results in a fine which goes towards local charities. People can donate to the Winkle Club at the large winkle sculpture on Winkle Island, in Hastings Old Town, that was created by local sculptor Leigh Dyer.

Photos by Andrew Clifton.

