In pictures: Fabulous fireworks at Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023

Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023 featured a fabulous free display of fireworks off Worthing Pier on Saturday evening.
MEL 'The Pocket Rocket' performed in Steyne Gardens to entertain the crowds before the fireworks were set off. Other performers were singing on the promenade during the day, alongside market stalls and the fairground.
Steyne Gardens had a display of classic cars and scooters on Saturday and American cars on Sunday. Bucket collectors were out in force, helping to raise vital funs for Worthing Lions to support local good causes.
1. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023
Worthing Lions put on another fabulous free fireworks display off Worthing Pier on Saturday evening as part of the Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance
2. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023
Worthing Lions put on another fabulous free fireworks display off Worthing Pier on Saturday evening as part of the Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance
3. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023
Worthing Lions put on another fabulous free fireworks display off Worthing Pier on Saturday evening as part of the Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance
4. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023
Worthing Lions put on another fabulous free fireworks display off Worthing Pier on Saturday evening as part of the Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance