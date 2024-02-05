In pictures: Fire and light at the spectacular Bexhill After Dark Festival

People were able to watch dazzling light shows and international fire acts along the seafront by the De la Warr Pavilion.

The event will began with a performance by The Dream Engine’s "Heliosphere" at Metropole lawns. It include an illuminated wheels and walking parade featuring Dragon Heartbeats, a high-energy percussion, smoke, fire, lights and pyrotechnics spectacle.

A range of local and international performances and installations included the UK African Acrobats, Zeroh with a projection inside St Barnabus Church, and SpaceGender by Shaun Prickimage. Further attractions included Mystic Mirror Globe by Show Globes, The Light Gliders by Circo Rum Ba Ba plus local performers Dolly Delicious and Xena Flame.

Local schools and community groups created illuminated props, which were used in the parade.

The festival was staged by Bexhill-based events company 18 Hours and funded by Arts Council England and Rother District Council and generous local sponsorship.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

Bexhill After Dark event on January 27 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

