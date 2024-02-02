In pictures: Take a look inside the shop voted the best in Hastings

Bookbuster, in Queens Road is run by local man Tim Barton and is an Aladdin’s cave, overflowing with books of all sorts, ranging from graphic novels and classic sci-fi to politics and ecology. It offers both new, remaindered and second hand books.

It also stocks t-shirts, greetings cards created by local artists and CD’s and magazines and is the only outlet in the area for specialist folklore publications such as Hellebore, Weird Walks and Myth and Lore.

Tim said he was surprised but pleased to be voted as top shop. He said: “I was a little surprised we won as we were up against two Old town vintage clothing shops on the short-list. The MP came in to tell me and brought me a cake. We had a nice chat.”

He also spoke of some of the problems in running a book shop. “Surprisingly there is quite a lot of competition here in Hastings. Elsewhere bookshops are closing but in Hastings they keep opening up.

"Then I have to also compete with charity shops who often sell books for way less than what they are worth. Our prices are very competitive but its hard to please everyone. I have people coming in telling me the prices are way too high and others saying they can’t believe how low the prices are.

"I am also a little bit of the beaten track for passing trade but I am ticking over. A lot of people who have moved to Hastings from London are now discovering the shop. It’s just a case of getting the word out that we are here. Once people come in they will often come back.”

Tim has now been invited to go to Westminster by the MP to receive his award.

