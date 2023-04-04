Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
12 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
16 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.
Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.

IN PICTURES: Fire at Eastbourne building site

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:44 BST

Two pumps from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue service (ESFRS) could be spotted on Upperton Road between 11.15pm and midnight on Monday, April 3.

It is belived they were putting out a fire which started on the ground floor in a building on the road’s building site.

ESFRS have been approached for a comment.

Dan Jessup was there and here are the photos….

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.

1.

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site. Photo: Dan Jessup

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.

2.

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site. Photo: Dan Jessup

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.

3.

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site. Photo: Dan Jessup

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.

4.

Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site. Photo: Dan Jessup

Next Page
Page 1 of 2