IN PICTURES: Fire at Eastbourne building site
Fire service crews were seen in Eastbourne last night putting out a fire in a local building site.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:44 BST
Two pumps from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue service (ESFRS) could be spotted on Upperton Road between 11.15pm and midnight on Monday, April 3.
It is belived they were putting out a fire which started on the ground floor in a building on the road’s building site.
ESFRS have been approached for a comment.
Dan Jessup was there and here are the photos….
