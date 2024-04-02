In pictures: Good Friday procession in Hastings Old Town

The event saw a costumed procession, with a man depicting Jesus at the head, carrying a cross through the streets, between the two medieval churches of the Old Town.

It started at St Clements, ending at All Saints, with a stop at St Mary’s Star of the Sea catholic church. Biblical events, relating to the crucifixion, were enacted along the route. Hundreds of people turned out to watch the spectacle on Friday.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Procession of Witness 2024 on Good Friday in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Procession of Witness 2024 on Good Friday in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Procession of Witness 2024 on Good Friday in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts