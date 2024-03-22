Sussex chef has chance of getting his burgers on Aldi's shelves In Channel 4 Series

Leo, of Battle based Leonati Catering, is pitching his colourful rainbow burgers to the Aldi bosses in hopes he will win a lifechanging contract to have them available in store.

Leo set up Leonati Catering in 2020, combining his creative flair and passion for food, inspired by the world cuisines he was exposed to working as a photographer on cruise ships.

Leonati Catering serves up Rainbow Burgers and festival favourites for weddings and parties, from its colourful range of food trucks, converted taxis and even horse boxes. The business boasts some famous fans including musician, Rag n Bone Man, Jon Snow and Michael Palin. Leo was picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a life changing contract to stock Aldi stores nationwide.

Hosted by broadcaster and author, Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series will see suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

Finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie. The three then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “I’m always looking for quality, but if I can also land something that will surprise our shoppers and keep them coming back for more, that’s the absolute dream. This opportunity could be huge for a small business.”

Leonati Catering ensures its packaging is entirely compostable, and all its ingredients are locally sourced and fully traceable. Working with cows that are raised exclusively on pasture and have had a grass-fed diet, Leo’s Rainbow Burgers are made from locally sourced beef from Tottingworth Farm in Hooe, East Sussex.

Leo says of his Rainbow Burgers: “The burgers are individually sold with different coloured brioche buns. There are two meatballs in each pack, plus a piece of American cheese. All you need to do is fry the two patties in your saucepan at home before constructing the burger...and there you've got festival street food at home!"

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to support British suppliers. Last year, Aldi spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers and growers, and they provide more than three quarters of all items sold in its stores.

The supermarket has also introduced a ‘Best of British’ section to its website, which includes a wide selection of groceries from meat to dairy products and everyday essentials, in a bid to help shoppers support British businesses.

To find out if Leo’s Rainbow Burgers have made it on to Aldi’s shelves, watch Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Channel 4 on 2nd April. The series will air every Tuesday at 8pm until 7th May.

