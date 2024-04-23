In pictures: Grade 2 listed restaurant for sale in busiest street in Hastings Old Town

The property to the lower two floors features commercial space which had been recently run as a popular restaurant comprising ground floor restaurant seating areas with door to courtyard garden and fully fitted modern kitchen areas to the lower ground floor also enjoying access to the rear courtyard and WC.On the upper two floors is a maisonette which boasts two double bedrooms, attractive living room with outlook over picturesque George Street, kitchen and bathroom/wc. The property additionally benefits from gas boiler with radiators.To the outside there is an attractive sunny aspect enclosed rear courtyard garden with wc and securely gated rear access. The courtyard garden could be given direct access from the maisonette with external staircase subject to gaining all the relevant planning permissions.The building will be sold freehold with no onward chain and vacant possession. It is on the market with Just Property for £450,000. Viewings are strictly by appointment. Contact Just Property to arrange access or request further information.