In pictures Hastings Christmas Soul Party raises money for Surviving Christmas charity

The Hastings Christmas Soul Party celebrated its 30th year of raising money for local charities and good causes at the weekend

People were up and dancing at the East Hastings Angling Club in the Old Town on Saturday night (December 9) when the annual Christmas Soul Party took place.

They enjoyed Soul-Town’s 15 piece Blues Brothers, Soul Sisters big band, supported by The Kytes during four solid hours of classic Soul, Motown and Funk.

This year all profits are going to Surviving Christmas, the Hastings Charity that looks after the elderly and needy, the homeless and lonely, throughout December, delivering over 700 hampers to those in need as well a Santa Day giving toys to kids from one-parent families. Their main event is Christmas Day and Boxing day when they put on Christmas Lunches and gifts of hats, scarves, gloves and socks, not to mention showers are available as well as hair cuts and hair-do’s.

Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: “Over the years this event has raised and donated over £200,000 to local charities, such as St Michael’s Hospice, The Bexhill Tree of Hope, Eastbourne Children’s Cancer Charity, Pett Level Rescue Boat, as well as providing all-singing and dancing electric wheelchairs for three very disabled local youngsters.

"Each year we’ve always supported Surviving Christmas with much-needed cash. They do an amazing job.”

Pictures by Frank Copper.

Have you read? In pictures: Much loved local maritime landmark to get new home at Bexhill

Have you read? In pictures: Amazing light show at Battle Abbey

1 . Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

3 . Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

4 . Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Christmas Soul Party 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper