In pictures: Hastings Garden Festival

People gathered on the former bowling greens at White Rock Gardens on Sunday to enjoy a new event for the town.

Hastings Garden Festival was organised by the Hastings Botanic Garden group and provided a colourful day of music, performance and family entertainment.

There was live music and juggling as well as story-telling and a circus skills workshop for children. Local community groups, passionate about green space, gardening, growing and horticulture initiatives, benefitting the local community, were able to showcase their activities with stands and there were plenty of plants for sale.

The event also saw artist Tash Cossey running a Marianne North inspired headdress workshop. North was a world famous botanical artist who was born in Hastings.

Live music and entertainment was provided by The Glen Dean Duo, Rahjan, Twinkle, Tiago Fonseca, The Butterfly and The Sound Apothecary.

The event also saw a new public artwork go on display. The Shoot, symbolising a bamboo shoot was designed and built by artist Joseph Williams of Bamboology. It was commissioned in part by Hasting Botanic Garden for the Hastings Garden Festival.The Hastings Botanic Garden group is currently fund raising and hopes to provide a landmark botanical garden in the town that would provide a year-round family attraction for both locals and tourists.

