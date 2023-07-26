NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

In pictures: Hastings hit by downpours this week

The sun is shining this morning but Hastings was hit by high winds and torrential downpours on Monday and Tuesday.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST

The unpredictable weather coincides with the start of the school holidays. Yesterday (Tuesday) pedestrianised George Street in Hastings Old Town briefly became a river due to the intensity of the rain, while parts of the promenade resembled a lake.

But there were some upsides, with local photographer Brian Bailey able to capture some amazing pictures of the black clouds coming in over the sea and St Leonards seafront buildings reflected in the large rain puddles.

You can enjoy a selection of his pictures here.

Have you read? Better weather on the way for Hastings in August.

Have you read? Project to improve graffiti hit Bottle Alley in Hastings

Water reflection on the promenade

1. Weather

Water reflection on the promenade Photo: Brian Bailey

The promenade at St Leonards on Tuesday

2. Weather

The promenade at St Leonards on Tuesday Photo: Brian Bailey

Water reflections on St Leonards seafront

3. Weather

Water reflections on St Leonards seafront Photo: Brian Bailey

Water laying on the promenade on Tuesday

4. Weather

Water laying on the promenade on Tuesday Photo: Brian Bailey

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HastingsHastings Old TownGeorge StreetSt Leonards