In pictures: Hastings hit by downpours this week

The sun is shining this morning but Hastings was hit by high winds and torrential downpours on Monday and Tuesday.

The unpredictable weather coincides with the start of the school holidays. Yesterday (Tuesday) pedestrianised George Street in Hastings Old Town briefly became a river due to the intensity of the rain, while parts of the promenade resembled a lake.

But there were some upsides, with local photographer Brian Bailey able to capture some amazing pictures of the black clouds coming in over the sea and St Leonards seafront buildings reflected in the large rain puddles.

You can enjoy a selection of his pictures here.

