In Pictures: Hastings Rowing Regatta creates seafront spectacle

Rowing Clubs from all over the south east descended on Hastings on Saturday when Hastings Rowing Club hosted a regatta.

It created a colourful spectacle on the beach, just east of the pier as boats lined up to take part in a number of races. Clubs taking part included Worthing, Eastbourne, Shoreham and Herne Bay, in Kent. The event enjoyed perfect calm weather.

Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards were there at the event to provide support and the spectators lined the promenade to watch the races. Hastings Rowing Club was founded in 1868 and is located on the seafront next to Hastings pier. It is a welcoming and friendly club.

