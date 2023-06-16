In Pictures: People collect bottled water at Hastings as hundreds of homes lose their supply

People have been using a drive through bottled water station on Hastings seafront as hundreds of homes remain without water today.

People in areas of Hastings and Fairlight lost their supply last night and today due to pump malfunctioning at Darwell Reservoir, which supplies the Hastings area.

The pump has now been repaired say Southern Water but add that those currently without a water supply will be unlikely to get it back today as they wait for levels to rise and the correct pressure to return.

The bottled water station is located at Pelham Place car park on Hastings seafront. Southern Water are continuing to deliver water to elderly and vulnerable people in the area.

Please call us on 0330 303 0368 if you have any concerns or you need water in an emergency.

1 . Southern Water distributing water in Pelham Place Car Park in Hastings on June 16 2023. Southern Water distributing water in Pelham Place Car Park in Hastings on June 16 2023. Photo: staff

