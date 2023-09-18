In pictures: Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival

People flocked to the Stade to enjoy a taste of Hastings at the weekend when the Seafood and Wine Festival took place.

The event saw dozens of local food outlets showcasing some of the best produce the town has to offer with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood.

The large music marquee saw a line-up of top bands performing across the two day event. Internationally acclaimed singer and musician Lianne Carroll returned to host the Jazz Breakfast on Sunday morning.

There were also cookery demonstrations by top Seafood chef and television personality CJ Jackson, as well as Tush and Pat Hamilton.

