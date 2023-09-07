In pictures: Seals enjoy the sunny weather in Sussex

Talented wildlife photographer captured these shots of happy looking seals basking and enjoying a splash in Sussex.

Jeff, from Bexhill, photographed the seals on a visit to Rye Harbour in East Sussex.

He said: “The seals were hauling themselves out on the mud banks by the fishing boats.

It is mainly Harbour seals which are seen off our coastline, but we do occasionally get visiting Grey seals from the north French coast.

Keen photographer Jeff uses his wildlife and scenic shots to create calendars that raise funds for Sussex charity Charity for Kids, which provides help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high costs, which is not always possible.

