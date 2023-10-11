In pictures: Hastings town centre shops and businesses we have lost

Hastings town centre has seen many changes in recent years with many new shops and businesses opening their doors since the Covid pandemic.

However, many outlets have also ceased to trade and the town centre is punctuated with empty or shuttered shop windows. Even key areas such as Robertson Street, which has seen something of a revival in recent years, now has prominent outlets closed and empty.

Sadly some of the businesses we have lost were Hastings institutions, such as the fishmongers in the Arcade, which had been there for more than half a century.

Others include the large Argos near Breeds Place that has remained empty for several years prior to the pandemic. and big names like Game, in Priory Meadow, although Game now has a much smaller outlet upstairs at Sports Direct.

There is some good news though as a few previously empty premises are now occupied. The donut shop on the corner of Robertson Street is now the Grumpy Chef cafe while the Fat Turnip, also in Robertson Street, has also re-opened as The Igloo coffee shop.

