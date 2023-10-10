In pictures: Hastings Week opening ceremony

Hastings Week got underway on Saturday with an opening ceremony taking place on Winkle Island in the Old Town.

The event saw the Hastings flag being raised to officially start the celebrations.

It was attended by members of the Hastings Week committee, the chairman of Hastings Bonfire, the Deputy Mayor of Hastings Cllr Heather Bishop and former Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

The ceremony was followed by a gathering at the Swan Memorial Garden, in the High Street for a short reflection remembering those who lost their lives when the Swan Hotel was bombed during the last war.

Chairman of the Hastings Week Committee Reg Wood said: “There are many events for people to enjoy. Our committee and members of the public have been working hard planning these events for the enjoyment of the town.

Hastings week concludes with the big bonfire celebrations on Saturday and a classic vehicle show on The Stade on Sunday October 15. The last event is a closing ceremony and reflection which takes place at St Clements Church in the Old Town on Sunday October 15) at 4pm.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Week 2023: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Week 2023: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

