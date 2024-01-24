In pictures: Historic Sussex town named as being in the top ten of UK holiday hotspots

Rye – a medieval town close to the sea and surrounded by nature reserves and beautiful countryside – was rated as number eight out of ten, beating Padstow in Cornwall into ninth place.

The survey, commissioned by outdoor experts at Go Outdoors, looked at the number of hiking, biking, nature and wildlife as well as the average cost of local transport and how popular the destination is to create a holiday hotspot score. Rye was given an overall score of 7.09 out of ten.

Top was Welsh destination Betws-y-coed, with a score of 8.40, followed Ambleside, in the Lake District, with a score of 8.37.

The small town is packed with character, with cobbled streets, independent boutique shops, restaurants, art galleries and an independent cinema.

Over the years Rye has been a home to writers and artists including Henry James, E F Benson and Paul Nash and still attracts creative people. It has also been used as a location for films including BBC period dramas and Hollywood blockbusters. George Clooney once stayed at the George Hotel while filming in the town.

The Rye area has one of the most important areas of vegetated shingle in the world, at the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, as is surrounded by the Romney Marsh, which is a haven for wildlife.

The town has a mainline railway station with a fast link to London and a route along the south coast toward Hastings and Brighton.

Rye is steeped in history and is one of the Cinque Ports towns, which were once given special privileges by monarchy for supplying ships to the Royal Navy.

Last year Rye hosted the International Town Criers Competition and has a jazz festival and big bonfire celebration each year with a procession of flaming torches through the streets.

