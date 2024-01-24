In pictures: Historic Sussex town that is the UK’s most Instagrammable Christmas destination.

With nearly 1.7 million Instagram posts, the medieval town on the Sussex coast beat Yorkshire destinations Whitby and Harrogate as well as Stratford Upon Avon.

Rye is described as a festive gem. It features a vibrant Christmas Festival, a charming market, and scenic strolls through cobbled streets, perfect for Christmas shopping in boutique stores.

The town is also easily accessible via the main A259 coast road and has quick rail links to London via Ashford International Station.

The research was carried out by temporary car insurance expert Tempcover, who also offer advice on planning your route and stops, staying prepared for winter weather and temporary car insurance for your trip.

Using research, they compiled a list of 37 locations highlighted in round-ups of the most magical Christmas towns in the UK. They then analysed Instagram to determine which locations were the most photogenic, considering the location and posts specifically tagged for Christmas.

Finally, they ranked the locations from highest to lowest based on the total number of Instagram posts to identify the most Instagrammable spots to drive to this Christmas. Locations where the Instagram photos displayed a different context were removed.

Rye holds its big Christmas Festival event on Saturday December 7. It promises all kinds of festive fun for the whole family including Santa's Grotto, musical performances, the famous High Street races, festive shopping, the Christmas procession, the end of day carol concert and much more.

Please be aware that as the High Street will be closed on Saturday 7th December. There will be no parking in this area.

​All car parks run by Rother District Council (Bedford Place, Lucknow Place, The Strand, Cinque Ports Street and Gibbet Marsh) will be free of charge all day on Saturday for the festival. Please note there will still be charges for on street parking.

