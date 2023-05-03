Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
4 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

In pictures: Horsham gets set to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

People and businesses across Horsham are getting ready to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:15 BST

Bunting has been put up around the town centre and many shops are featuring royal displays.

A street party with a range of fun entertainment will be held in Piries Place on Sunday (May 7).

See: Horsham street party to celebrate King’s coronation

Piries Place in Horsham town centre is now displaying bunting ready for celebrations of the King's coronation this weekend

1. Coronation preparations

Piries Place in Horsham town centre is now displaying bunting ready for celebrations of the King's coronation this weekend Photo: Sarah Page

Rossella Raciti from Carmela Deli in the Carfax gets into the party spirit. The shop will be open all over the Bank Holiday weekend

2. Coronation preparations

Rossella Raciti from Carmela Deli in the Carfax gets into the party spirit. The shop will be open all over the Bank Holiday weekend Photo: Sarah Page

Sienna Rocks in Swan Walk has gone all patriotic with an eye-catching display of red, white and blue outfits

3. Coronation preparations

Sienna Rocks in Swan Walk has gone all patriotic with an eye-catching display of red, white and blue outfits Photo: Sarah Page

The appropriately-named Crown pub in the Carfax/Crown Alley is patriotically flying the flag

4. Coronation preparations

The appropriately-named Crown pub in the Carfax/Crown Alley is patriotically flying the flag Photo: Sarah Page

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Charles III