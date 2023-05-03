In pictures: Horsham gets set to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

People and businesses across Horsham are getting ready to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.
Bunting has been put up around the town centre and many shops are featuring royal displays.
A street party with a range of fun entertainment will be held in Piries Place on Sunday (May 7).
1. Coronation preparations
Piries Place in Horsham town centre is now displaying bunting ready for celebrations of the King's coronation this weekend Photo: Sarah Page
2. Coronation preparations
Rossella Raciti from Carmela Deli in the Carfax gets into the party spirit. The shop will be open all over the Bank Holiday weekend Photo: Sarah Page
3. Coronation preparations
Sienna Rocks in Swan Walk has gone all patriotic with an eye-catching display of red, white and blue outfits Photo: Sarah Page
4. Coronation preparations
The appropriately-named Crown pub in the Carfax/Crown Alley is patriotically flying the flag Photo: Sarah Page