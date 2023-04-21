Celebrations to mark the King's Coronation in Horsham will include a street party in Piries Place.

The event – on Sunday May 7 – will feature a variety of acts, including the Magog Morris Dancers, Root & Branch Theatre, Big Notes Choir, and Roaming Palace Guards. Market stalls promise something for everyone with coronation-themed cocktail and mocktail making at M Bar and a flag-making activity at art-K.

Local pub The Red Deer will be doing special coronation food tasters, and Bodyset will be giving free massages on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piries Place itself will be decorated with coronation bunting and lamppost emblems, and local businesses will dress and decorate their storefronts with bright, bold, and colourful royal designs, props, flags, bunting, and artwork.

A coronation street party is to be held in Piries Place, Horsham, to honour King Charles

All businesses will be competing to win an online competition for ‘best dressed window/display’ voted for by the public on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Piries Place said: "We are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate this historic event. We have worked hard to create a fun, safe, and inclusive environment for everyone to enjoy. We can't wait to see everyone there."

On top of the activities at Piries Place, Horsham is set to host other festivities in honour of the coronation.

From Friday May 5 to Monday May 8, communities across the district will celebrate with a range of events and activities suitable for all ages. Traditional Morris Dancing, live music, children's crafts, and a funfair are just a few of the things taking place over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bensons Funfair in Horsham Park will be open from noon to 9 pm daily from May 5 to Monday May 8 featuring rides and games suitable for younger children.

On Sunday May 7 there will be a Garden Party and Crafts at Horsham Museum for coronation-themed crafts, refreshments, and a Quartet band.

And on Monday May 8, people will be taking part in ‘The Big Help Out’ dedicated to promoting local and national volunteering events.