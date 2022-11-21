In pictures: It’s Christmas in Burgess Hill kick starts the festive season
There was plenty of colourful, festive fun in Burgess Hill at the weekend as It’s Christmas returned to the town for a wonderful family day out.
By Lawrence Smith
Britain’s Got Talent star Tom Ball opened the Church Walk event at 12pm on Saturday, November 19.
Throughout the day there were stalls, street entertainers, games, crafts, and Star Wars and Marvel characters. Sussex musicians and performers kept the crowds in high spirits too.
The Christmas lights were switched on at 5pm. More photos will be added as they come in.
