In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in the Chichester district and Bognor Regis
Chichester district and Bognor Regis residents and came together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III throughout the bank holiday weekend.
Rain didn’t dampen spirits as Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral joined forces to broadcast the Coronation of King Charles III live on a 6 x 4 metre screen.
Chichester Fringe, Chichester Pride and The Rotary Club of Chichester provided themed arts and crafts for children to enjoy. Face painting and crown making was also put on by the BID and Chichester Cathedral.Despite the rain, the atmosphere was fantastic and fun was had by all. Chichester city centre can feel proud to gather led the local community together to mark this historic occasion.
Westbourne Parish Council also hosted a street party which was attended by 300 residents.
Bognor’s big-screen showing of the King’s Coronation in Bognor Regis was howver cancelled due to poor weather, the town council had announced but it did little to deter residents going out and celebrating the Coronation.