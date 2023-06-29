In pictures: Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 was a great day from start to finish

Littlehampton Town Council has thanked the thousands of people who helped make Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 such a great day, from start to finish.

The Seafront Greens were packed all day on Saturday as residents and visitors enjoyed another successful event, organised by the town council and supported by Harbour Park to honoured those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces and raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Following the parade by veterans and uniformed groups, there was a traditional Drumhead Service, then all eyes were on the sky as pilot Richard Goodwin of the Pitts Special Aerobatic Team put on an impressive display over the sea.

Moto Stunts International Display Group, which included father and son Anthony and Brandon Baily, performed numerous death-defying stunts and jumps, leaping over vehicles and through fire. There was a special performance from the Band and Bugles of the Rifles and many other attractions throughout the day.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, vice-chair of the community resources committee, said: “It was a great day from start to finish. I would like to thank all of the community groups, performers, contractors, the RNLI, Foreshore Office, Coastguard and Harbour Board who helped our events team make the day happen. Thank you to everyone who made a donation to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. The event continues to be so well supported and it is fantastic to see so many people of all ages enjoying themselves. I would also like to thank Harbour Park in particular who support the event each year.’’

More pictures and video: See 25 pictures and video of Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 parade

1 . Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 Scenes from Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

