IN PICTURES: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted on Worthing Beach

Emergency services have been spotted on Worthing seafront this afternoon after a man was assaulted and taken to hospital with facial injuries.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:34 BST

Members of Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance and The ESS Air Ambulance service were called to reports of a man having been assaulted in Brighton Road, East Worthing, at around 2.55pm on Friday, March 31.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries, police said.

Sussex Police told this newspaper that enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and identify and locate any suspects.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked by police to contact them online or via 101, quoting serial 819 of 31/03.

Eddie Mitchell was in Worthing and here are the photos…

More to follow….

Crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were seen carrying a person off the beach on a stretcher at around 3pm on Friday, March 31. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were seen carrying a person off the beach on a stretcher at around 3pm on Friday, March 31. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police were also photographed cordoning off a crime scene on Brighton Road at around a similar time.

Sussex Police were also photographed cordoning off a crime scene on Brighton Road at around a similar time. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

It has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

It has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are related. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

