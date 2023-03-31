IN PICTURES: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted on Worthing Beach

Emergency services have been spotted on Worthing seafront this afternoon after a man was assaulted and taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Members of Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance and The ESS Air Ambulance service were called to reports of a man having been assaulted in Brighton Road, East Worthing, at around 2.55pm on Friday, March 31.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries, police said.

Sussex Police told this newspaper that enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and identify and locate any suspects.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked by police to contact them online or via 101, quoting serial 819 of 31/03.

Eddie Mitchell was in Worthing and here are the photos…

More to follow….

1 . JPSWNews-31-03-23-Worhing crime incident-SSX4.jpg Crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were seen carrying a person off the beach on a stretcher at around 3pm on Friday, March 31. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . BRIGHTON RD WORTHING CRIME SCENE 31-3-23 16.00 HRS Crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were seen carrying a person off the beach on a stretcher at around 3pm on Friday, March 31. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . JPSWNews-31-03-23-Worhing crime incident-SSX2.jpg Sussex Police were also photographed cordoning off a crime scene on Brighton Road at around a similar time. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . JPSWNews-31-03-23-Worhing crime incident-SSX6.jpg It has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are related. Photo: Eddie Mitchell