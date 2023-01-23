In pictures: Maria Hains - A fundraising star who leaves a legacy in Crawley
Maria Hains, who sadly passed away this weekend, leaves a legacy in Crawley.
Maria raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities including the League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals and St Catherine’s Hospice.
Here are a selection of pictures we have featured in the Crawley Observer of Maria over the years.
