In pictures: Maria Hains - A fundraising star who leaves a legacy in Crawley

Maria Hains, who sadly passed away this weekend, leaves a legacy in Crawley.

By Mark Dunford
3 minutes ago

Maria raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities including the League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Here are a selection of pictures we have featured in the Crawley Observer of Maria over the years.

1. Maria Hains

Maria Haines with various awards. Photo by Derek Martin

Photo: Derek Martin

2. JPCO-03-06-15 Maria Hains Buckingham Palace.JPG

Crawley fundraiser Maria Hains goes to the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace for the second time

Photo: contributed

3. Maria Hains

Crawley Hospital League of Friends donate £12,500 for new scanner (L-R) consultants Cinzia Voltolina and George Richter, League of Friends treasurer Celia Putland, Susan Swetman, Pam Pritchard, League of Friends vice chairman David Hawkins and fundraiser Maria Hains

Photo: staff pics

4. Maria Hains

Henry Smith MP congratulated Crawley charity campaigner Maria Hains at a ceremony officially granting her British citizenship.

Photo: kd

