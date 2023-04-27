In pictures: Midhurst business owners demonstrate to open North Street after massive hotel fire

All our best photos of today’s protest in Midhurst.

Sarah Moss and Caroline Bloomfield were amongst the protesters at Midhurst, and unhappy about the amount of time taken since the devastating fire at the Angel Inn before anything was being done to shore up the building and open the street. Pic S Robards SR2304271

Desperate for change, business owners and residents in Midhurst took to the town centre today (April 27), to urge the council to open North Street.

North Street, a major part of the town centre, has been closed since March 16 when a huge fire devastated The Angel Inn Hotel, leaving nothing but its historic frontage.

Over a month after the fire, the crucial road remains shut as interested parties continue to work to shore up the damaged building and salvage what they can – with considerable impact on local businesses, some of whom say revenue has fallen by up to 90 per cent since the closure.

Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271

Read on to see all our photos from the day.

Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271

Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271

Protestors part to allow a fire engine through

Protestors in Midhurst

Residents at the protest in Midhurst

Business owners and residents demonstrate in Midhurst

Residents and business owners demonstrate in Midhurst