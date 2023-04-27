In pictures: Midhurst business owners demonstrate to open North Street after massive hotel fire
All our best photos of today’s protest in Midhurst.
By Connor Gormley Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST Updated 27th Apr 2023, 18:04 BST Sarah Moss and Caroline Bloomfield were amongst the protesters at Midhurst, and unhappy about the amount of time taken since the devastating fire at the Angel Inn before anything was being done to shore up the building and open the street. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Desperate for change, business owners and residents in
Midhurst took to the town centre today (April 27), to urge the council to open North Street.
North Street, a major part of the town centre, has been closed since March 16 when a huge fire devastated The Angel Inn Hotel, leaving nothing but its historic frontage.
Over a month after the fire, the crucial road remains shut as interested parties continue to work to shore up the damaged building and salvage what they can – with considerable impact on local businesses, some of whom say revenue has fallen by up to 90 per cent since the closure.
Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Read on to see all our photos from the day.
Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271 Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271 Protestors part to allow a fire engine through Protestors in Midhurst Residents at the protest in Midhurst Business owners and residents demonstrate in Midhurst Residents and business owners demonstrate in Midhurst Protestors move through the town centre