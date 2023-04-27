Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Midhurst business owners demonstrate to open North Street after massive hotel fire

All our best photos of today’s protest in Midhurst.

By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 18:04 BST
Sarah Moss and Caroline Bloomfield were amongst the protesters at Midhurst, and unhappy about the amount of time taken since the devastating fire at the Angel Inn before anything was being done to shore up the building and open the street. Pic S Robards SR2304271Sarah Moss and Caroline Bloomfield were amongst the protesters at Midhurst, and unhappy about the amount of time taken since the devastating fire at the Angel Inn before anything was being done to shore up the building and open the street. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Sarah Moss and Caroline Bloomfield were amongst the protesters at Midhurst, and unhappy about the amount of time taken since the devastating fire at the Angel Inn before anything was being done to shore up the building and open the street. Pic S Robards SR2304271

Desperate for change, business owners and residents in Midhurst took to the town centre today (April 27), to urge the council to open North Street.

North Street, a major part of the town centre, has been closed since March 16 when a huge fire devastated The Angel Inn Hotel, leaving nothing but its historic frontage.

Over a month after the fire, the crucial road remains shut as interested parties continue to work to shore up the damaged building and salvage what they can – with considerable impact on local businesses, some of whom say revenue has fallen by up to 90 per cent since the closure.

Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271

Read on to see all our photos from the day.

Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Angel Inn, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2304271
Protestors part to allow a fire engine throughProtestors part to allow a fire engine through
Protestors part to allow a fire engine through
Protestors in MidhurstProtestors in Midhurst
Protestors in Midhurst
Residents at the protest in MidhurstResidents at the protest in Midhurst
Residents at the protest in Midhurst
Business owners and residents demonstrate in MidhurstBusiness owners and residents demonstrate in Midhurst
Business owners and residents demonstrate in Midhurst
Residents and business owners demonstrate in MidhurstResidents and business owners demonstrate in Midhurst
Residents and business owners demonstrate in Midhurst
Protestors move through the town centreProtestors move through the town centre
Protestors move through the town centre
