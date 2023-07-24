A vintage fair in Midhurst was a big hit on Saturday (July 22), despite the challenges of a rainy afternoon.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm, the fair featured 28 stalls selling a range of decorative antiques, vintage clothing, and homeware from a range of sellers. Among them were several well-respected dealers with national reputations, including Hoof Brocante, who regularly features on long-running BBC antiques show The Bidding Room.

They helped make this year’s event a terrific success despite the weather, and organiser Caroline Bloomfield said the fair should have plenty of positive momentum going forward.

"We were lucky with the rain. It does take a toll, and I’m sure a lot of people who planned to come in the afternoon opted not to, but the morning was terrific,” she explained.

"We had a really, really good turn out. The stallholders were happy, and they hid under their tents during the rain.”

The fair comes after North Street’s reopening, some months after the catastrophic Angel Inn fire. Both the fire and the closure had a profound effect on local businesses, but Miss Bloomfield, who runs a business of her own on North Street, hopes the fair contributes to the town’s recovery.

"I think every event that happens has got to contribute to that. The more that’s going on in town, whatever it is, is going to help,” she explained.

Eager to build on that positive momentum, Miss Bloomfield has already set two more dates for the festival’s return: September 23, and, just in time for eager Christmas shoppers on December 9.

To find out more about the Midhurst Vintage Fair, follow its Instagram page or visit carolinebloomfield.co.uk

1 . Vintage Fair at Midhurst on Saturday 22nd July. SR2307221 Photo by S Robards/National World Vintage Fair at Midhurst on Saturday 22nd July. SR2307221 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

