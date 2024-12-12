In pictures: New fresh fish eatery opens in Battle High Street

Holy Mackerel, at 32 Battle High Street, has been opened by experienced fishmonger and chef Daniel Crease.

Daniel explained: “We started on October 2023, initially with market stalls. Our objective was to carry on with the stalls but create anew brand which we have now achieved. We have got repeat business week on week.

"I was brought up in Hastings and born and bred fishing. I was taught by my father, who has a boat. Fishing and the sea was always in my blood and for a time I worked as a sailing instructor. I then fell into cheffing when I Iived in London. Seafood and fish cookery felt very natural to me and I began to hone my skills. I went on to run fishmongers in London and was a chef at The Shard when it opened.

"There were a few places in London where I worked where they had a fishmonger and restaurant and bar under one roof and that worked really well so when I took this on I thought it would be really good to have a space where you could sit and eat. There is a premises licence as well so people can have a glass of wine or beer.

"It will work well in the summer. It is very seasonal. At the moment we are offering oysters and we have a relationship with local brewing company Brewing Brothers, so we have some of their beers in the fridge and also offer English wine from Chapel Down in Kent. Come summer there will more of an extended small plate menu, such as our own cured gravlax and squid linguini.

We hope to open in the evenings next year on Thursdays. Fridays and Saturdays.

"I try and source as locally and sustainably as possible. It misses out on middlemen and the fishermen get a better price. It is hard to compete with supermarkets but you are getting a better quality and provenance and a fresher product. It is not being pulled into a general processing plant in the middle of the country.”

Holy Mackerel has seafood including line caught Bass, Dover sole, Sashimi grade tuna, salmon, lobsters, caviar, seafood platters and its own smoked prawns and pollock. It delivers locally and has customers in Hastings and Bexhill.

It closed Sunday and Monday, open Tuesday to Friday from 9am – 4pm and Saturday from 9am – 5pm.

1 . Holy Mackerel, Fishmonger and Seafood Bar, at 32 High Street, Battle. Pictured: Daniel Crease, director of the business. Holy Mackerel, Fishmonger and Seafood Bar, at 32 High Street, Battle. Pictured: Daniel Crease, director of the business. Photo: staff

