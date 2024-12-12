Well loved cycle shop pulls out of Hastings

The distinctive shop in pedestrianised George Street sold eye-catching retro-styled cycles and accessories as well as offering bike servicing and repairs. It also offered a bike hire service where visitors could hire cycles by the day or hour.

The shop has been a fixture in George Street since 2006. In a statement, the owner’s said: “After 18 years in Hastings the time has come for us to start a new chapter. We are moving our workshop where we will focus exclusively on bike restoration and our online store. This change means that we will no longer have a public-facing shop.

"While we are incredibly sad to leave this community, it is the right time.

"Restoration has always been at the core of Bell’s and expanding our workshop will allow us further growth into this world.

"We want to thank every customer, neighbour postman and friend who has been part of our story. Your support and love have always meant the world to us.

"Our Hastings shop will close on December 20, but we are always here for you online and at our new London workshop in Greenwich.”

The shop currently has a sale on to clear its current stock.

