In pictures: Only two more weeks to view bluebells at famous Sussex woodland walk

The Walk, situated between Lewes and Eastbourne in East Sussex, started earlier this month and is running until May 14. Already thousands of visitors have enjoyed the iconic setting. It's also a crucial fundraiser for 26 local charities, who take over the running of the cafe for one or two days a time.

Last week, local Lions Clubs raised an incredible £8,545 over two days.

John McCutchan is the man who make this all happen. He said: "The interest this year is huge and we have received so many new sign-ups for our newsletter lately. We have already had many visitors enjoying a particularly lovely display this year, first of the white wood anemones, and now the deepening carpets of bluebells.

"The charities have been doing a magnificent job of running the cafe and the walks as well as keeping the parking organised. If you follow us on social media, you will have seen posts shared from the various charities and photos from the Wood and Garden.

"That unique bluebell fragrance is now apparent as so many bluebells are fully out. Beatons Wood is undulating, so the sunny areas facing the south are more advanced than others.

"It is amazing that we are still in April, and everything is so early, as when we first opened in the 1970’s there were virtually no bluebells in April, so we used to say visit in the last three weeks of May to see bluebells at their best!

"Having no real winters, when we had to cope with weeks of frost and snow, shows how nature has adapted!"

Head Gardener Emma Reece is also thrilled with this year's progress. She said: "We have an extremely fine specimen of Deutzia x rosea ‘Yuki Cherry’ in the Front Garden. It bears many panicles of charming soft pink flowers and is currently in full flow.

"Our Euphorbia collection is lighting up certain areas of the Garden with their vivid yellow flowers that cannot be missed! Likewise, the Smyrnium perfoliatum is veritably glowing with lemon and lime, we have large stands of this plant in the Front, Middle and Woodland Gardens. The majestic oak tree in the Woodland Garden is now in leaf and looking fresh and magnificent."

