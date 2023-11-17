In pictures: Priory Meadow shopping centre at Hastings gets in the Christmas spirit

Priory Meadow has wowed people this week with some really impressive festive decorations – the centre piece of which is a giant Teddy Bear in a Santa hat.

There is a giant Christmas tree and illuminated arch outside M&S while at the other entrance is a huge wreath and bow with an illuminated sign saying ‘Merry Christmas.

The shopping centre has also launched its Giving Trees initiative in aid of Hastings Foodbank.

To participate select a tag from a tree, purchase a suitable gift, deliver the gift to Kids Stuff, Priory Meadow – who are kindly hosting the collection point

The present cannot be gift wrapped. It does however need to be new and not perishable.

Shopping Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: “We are so passionate about this initiative with our wonderful charity partner. Each year the generosity of our shoppers exceeds our expectations, and we receive hundreds of gifts for the children.”

The shopping centre management team will arrange for the gifts to be presented to Hastings Foodbank. The last day to drop off your gift is Thursday December. 21.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

