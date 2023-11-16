This is where and when you can meet Father Christmas in Hastings

Children can meet Father Christmas when St Michael’s Hospice holds its annual seasonal extravaganza Christmas on the Coast at the Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town.

It takes place on Saturday 9th December, 11am – 4pm, and promises a day of festive fun for the whole family.

Santa and his helpers will be there to help you feel Christmassy with free activities including gingerbread decorating, writing letters to Santa (who always replies) and a secret present room to name but a few. There will also be a chance to meet the main man himself and say hello. You’ll also receive a small gift.

Christmas on the Coast is free to attend but there will be a tombola, festive homemade cakes and refreshments, and Hospice Retail selling some fabulous pre-loved seasonal homeware, toys, decorations, jumpers and more, so make sure to bring some pennies with you.

For more information call the hospice fundraising team on 01424 456396 or email [email protected].

