In pictures: Pub unveils stunning Hastings themed wall mural

The Royal Albert pub in Battle Road, St Leonards, now has one of the most visually appealing beer gardens in town after commissioning accomplished local artist Luke Brabants to paint a huge wall mural

The mural features a large Green Man face for Jack in the Green as well as Norman Knights, fishing boats, the net huts and cliff railway and he St Leonards coastline. It wouldn’t be Hastings if there weren’t any seagulls depicted and they are featured here.

Luke said: “Thank you to the pub for the cool commission. The brief was ‘Hastings’. It’s been nice to mix all the elements of our town and what it is known for.”

You can see Luke’s amazing artwork around Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill. He painted the ocean scene on the Glyne Gap beach arch and a seascape for the New Beach Club at Pett Level. He also spray paints artwork on vans and vehicles. If you want to find out more or commission him, visit www.lukebrabants.com

The Royal Albert has a well deserved reputation as a thriving community pub. It is popular for its Sunday roasts and steak nights. The Royal Albert has a Ska, Reggae, Punk, 60’s and Mod Night on Saturday May 27 from 8pm. Entry is free.

Have you read? Amazing new festival explores the curious side of Hastings

1 . Mural Hastings mural at Royal Albert Photo: supplied

2 . Mural Hastings mural at Royal Albert pub Photo: supplied

3 . Mural Artist Luke Brabants working on the mural Photo: supplied

4 . Mural Hastings mural at Royal Albert pub Photo: supplied