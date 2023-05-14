Southern Water customers have flocked to a bottled water station in Billingshurst after Horsham District was left with 'no water' following a ‘failure’ at one of the company’s supply works.

Southern Water first reported the issue on the company’s website at 1.37am on Sunday [May 14] morning.

Southern Water said the issue was caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works.

Southern Water opened a bottled water station at Billingshurst Football Club in Jubilee Fields for those affected by the loss of supply.

And Jubilee Fields was inundated with Southern Water customers as residents tried to replenish their water supply.

You can view a selection of photos from Billingshurst bottled water station - courtesy of photographer Eddie Mitchell and Billingshurst resident Matthew Blackwell – in the gallery below.

You can keep up with all the latest – including when Southern Water expects water to return to the area – here.

