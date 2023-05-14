Hundreds of Southern Water customers across Horsham and Chichester Districts have been left with ‘no water’ following a ‘failure’ at one of the company’s supply works.

Southern Water said the issue was caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works.

Commenting on today’s water outage across much of Horsham and Chichester Districts, Andrew Griffith MP said: “Water is one of the few absolute essentials of life. Everyone understands that things can occasionally go wrong. But it is at times like these when the mark of a good organisation is excellent communications and a rapid response to fix things or to help those most impacted.

“We need our local Councils and Southern Water to step up and help households who have already been without even a basic water supply for 12 hours.”

How long will residents across the Horsham and Chichester Districts be without water?

Southern Water first reported the issue on the company’s website at 1.37am on Sunday [May 14] morning.

The company hope to see water supplies return by early evening, and be back to normal in the next 24 to 36 hours.

A statement on Southern Water’s Twitter account said: “We’re doing everything we can to fix the issue in #WestSussex. We hope supplies will begin to return early this evening and be back to normal within 24-36 hours. More bottled water stations will open today.

“For updates, check our website - http://ow.ly/EZ1i50Onmnc”.

What areas are affected?

Southern Water have confirmed customers in Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, Codmore Hill, West Chiltington, Wisborough Gree, Rudgwick, Loxwood, Barns Green, Slinfold are experiencing low water pressure, or have no water at all.

Where can I get water?

Southern Water have opened a bottled water station at Billingshurst Football Club in Jubilee Fields.

The company said more bottled water stations will be opening soon, and their locations will be confirmed shortly.

Southern Water will also be delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers who are unable to visit the bottled water station.

A statement on Southern Water’s website said: “For everyone in West Sussex that’s affected by a loss of supply, here’s where you can pick up bottled water today

“Billingshurst Football Club, A29, RH14 9PG

“What3Words location - scar.costumes.racetrack

“We’re sorry for the ongoing disruption, and we’re working as quickly as possible to bring supplies back.

“More bottled water stations will be opening and we will confirm these locations shortly.