In pictures: St Michael's Hospice Lights of Love event at St Leonards
People dedicated stars and messages to their loved ones on Sunday when St Michael’s Hospice lit up trees in its grounds at St Leonards for the annual Lights of Love event.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:20 GMT
Each year St Michael’s Hospice hosts Lights of Love, an opportunity for local people to make a tangible act of remembrance for loved ones no longer with us, in the form of dedicating a star or heart on a Lights of Love tree.
Lights of love services had already taken place recently at churches in Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle. The environmentally friendly stars were provided by the hospice.
A brass band played Christmas music to add to the special atmosphere.
