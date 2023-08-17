BREAKING
In pictures: Sussex supporters cheer on Lionesses as Arsenal star fires them into World Cup final

Supporters were cheering on the England Women’s team yesterday as they overcame Australia in a thrilling semi-final.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 06:15 BST

People gathered on Hastings Pier to enjoy watching all the action unfold on a big screen.

England were ahead at half-time thanks to a scintillating strike from Ella Toone, but hosts Australia levelled with a wonder goal from Sam Kerr. Australia then seemed to be in the ascendency but a long ball from defender Milly Bright, opened up their defence for Lauren Hemp to brush aside two defenders and slot in. The game was sealed in the 86th minute when Arsenal star Alessia Russo extended England’s lead to 3 – 1.

England now face Spain in the final, which takes place on Sunday at 10am.

Piertown Hastings' big screen event England V Australia on August 16 2023.

Piertown Hastings' big screen event England V Australia on August 16 2023. Photo: Staff

Piertown Hastings' big screen event England V Australia on August 16 2023. Photo: Staff

Piertown Hastings' big screen event England V Australia on August 16 2023. Photo: Staff

Piertown Hastings' big screen event England V Australia on August 16 2023. Photo: Staff

