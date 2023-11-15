In pictures: Sussex town has unique Poppy Car for remembrance

Bexhill in East Sussex uses a vintage car completely covered in poppies to make a special impact during its annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

The ‘Poppy Car’ was the idea of former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langland, who came up with it in 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic, inviting people to add their own poppies to it. The car has a Nov 11 number plate and a donation box. The striking car, which is on display at the seafront memorial gardens, has helped to raise thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion.

It also ties in with Bexhill being associated as the birthplace of British motor racing. It was the 8th Earl De La Warr who secured the town's place in history by hosting Britain's first automobile races on the 19th May 1902. The event was organised by the Automobile Club of Great Britain and Ireland and attracted international attention.

1 . The Bexhill Poppy Car 2023. The Bexhill Poppy Car 2023. Photo: staff

2 . The Bexhill Poppy Car 2023. The Bexhill Poppy Car 2023. Photo: staff

3 . The Bexhill Poppy Car 2023. The Bexhill Poppy Car 2023. Photo: staff