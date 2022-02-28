Starting at 6.45pm, the explosive display featured a variety of thrilling fireworks, as well as live fire dancers, all coordinated to high-energy pop music.

There was also a large video screen to help people see the fire-twirling action up close and to broadcast news highlights from the past year.

Hundreds of people packed into Victoria Park for the show, which was hosted by Haywards Heath Town Council and made possible due to a partnership with Mid Sussex District Council, administering the government’s Welcome Back Fund.

