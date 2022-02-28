The Sky's the Limit Laser and Fireworks Spectacular in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, on Saturday (February 26).

In pictures: The Sky’s The Limit fireworks in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath

The Sky’s The Limit laser and firework spectacular lit up Victoria Park in Haywards Heath on Saturday evening (February 26).

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:37 am

Starting at 6.45pm, the explosive display featured a variety of thrilling fireworks, as well as live fire dancers, all coordinated to high-energy pop music.

There was also a large video screen to help people see the fire-twirling action up close and to broadcast news highlights from the past year.

Hundreds of people packed into Victoria Park for the show, which was hosted by Haywards Heath Town Council and made possible due to a partnership with Mid Sussex District Council, administering the government’s Welcome Back Fund.

