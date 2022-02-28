Video: The Sky’s The Limit fireworks in Haywards Heath’s Victoria Park

The Sky’s The Limit laser and firework display brought an explosive show to Haywards Heath on the evening of Saturday (February 26).

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:47 pm

Starting at 6.45pm, the fun-filled family event in Victoria Park featured colourful fireworks, as well as fire dancers and lasers.

It was all accompanied by uplifting pop music with a large video screen so people could watch the fire-twirling safely.

Have a look at our spectacular picture gallery of the event here.

The Sky's the Limit Laser and Fireworks Spectacular in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, on Saturday (February 26).

The screen also showed news and pop culture highlights from the past year, like scenes from the new James Bond movie and Emma Raducanu winning the US Open Tennis Championship.

All ages packed into Victoria Park for the show, which was hosted by Haywards Heath Town Council and made possible due to a partnership with Mid Sussex District Council, administering the government’s Welcome Back Fund.

There was food and hot drinks on offer as well to help keep people warm throughout the display.

