Jevington Road, in Polegate, was recently revealed to have had the most pothole reports in the region, according to analysis from Confused.com.

Over the past five years, 689 potholes have been reported on the 1.7 mile stretch of road in East Sussex.

Below are just a few of the potholes our photographer was able to capture on the busy road.

Do you think a road near you is more notorious for potholes? Email your pictures to: [email protected].

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways previously said: "We prioritise repairs to ensure that the potholes presenting the greatest risk are repaired as quickly as possible.

“To repair every pothole on the network regardless of whether it meets our intervention levels would cost about four times the amount currently spent, and would place an even greater burden on council tax payers.

“Our highways stewards carry out regular checks on road across the county, but with more than 2,000 miles of carriageway to monitor, we would urge the public to report any defects directly to us at www.eastsussexhighways.com.”

1 . In pictures: The Sussex road named worst for potholes in South East Potholes in Jevington Road, Polegate (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . In pictures: The Sussex road named worst for potholes in South East Potholes in Jevington Road, Polegate (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . In pictures: The Sussex road named worst for potholes in South East Potholes in Jevington Road, Polegate (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673