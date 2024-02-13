In pictures: This could be the most romantic place in Sussex to spend Valentines Day

The Mermaid Inn is situated on the cobbled hill of Mermaid Street in the historic town of Rye in East Sussex and boasts a unique charm and atmosphere.

People can dine in the a 2 AA Rosette Restaurant, or enjoy sitting by a roaring fire in front of the huge Giants Fireplace.

And if you want to make a night of it the Mermaid offers beautiful rooms with wood panelling and craved wooden beds, including a four-poster.

The Mermaid Inn has a long and fascinating history. It was once a favourite haunt of local smugglers The Hawkhurst Gang in the 1730s and 1740s.

Famous visitors to the Inn include include Lord Alfred Douglas (Oscar’s Bosey), F.E. Smith the great advocate, Henry Dodge the American motorcar magnate and Ford Maddox Ford the novelist, Dame Ellen Terry the actress and the writers Hilaire Belloc, Henry James, Rupert Travers and Ben Travers.

The Mermaid is the perfect place to stay after exploring Rye, with its boutique shops, art galleries and independent cinema. The historic Gun Garden area of the town offers stunning views across the Romney Marshes, estuary and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.

Rye has a mainline railway station with links to the Sussex coast and London.

