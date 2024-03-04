In pictures: This is what a horde of zombies and Suggs from Madness were doing in a Sussex Town

But they need not have worried as the zombies were actors filming for a new video by Hastings based indie beat punk band Kid Kapichi.

The video premiered on YouTube at the end of last week and guest starred Madness front man Suggs.

It was filmed at various locations around the town including an off-licence and hairdressers, with the closing scenes taking place in and around famous Hastings rock pub The Carlisle.

Footage saw the band fighting off zombies and barricading themselves in the pub in a nod to cult British film Sean of the Dead.

The video was for a song called Zombie Nation from the band’s forthcoming album There Goes The Neighbourhood.

The band have gained cult status and have played all over Europe as well as supporting Liam Gallagher at a concert in aid of The Teenage Cancer Trust, which took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The new album is released on March 15 and can be pre-ordered in various formats from the band’s website – www.kidkapichi.com/

Have you read? In pictures: Beautiful spring daffodils on show at famous Sussex woodland walk

Have you read? In pictures: This is why the BBC were filming in a Sussex town last week

1 . Zombies and Suggs in Hastings for new music video Zombies and Suggs in Hastings for new music video Photo: supplied

2 . Zombies in Hastings for new music video Zombies in Hastings for new music video Photo: supplied

3 . Suggs in Hastings Suggs in Hastings Photo: supplied

4 . Kid Kapichi Kid Kapichi Photo: supplied