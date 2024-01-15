In pictures: Traditional Wassail ceremony in Hastings area

The old Sussex tradition of apple tree wassailing took place at the Robin Hood pub, Icklesham, on Saturday January 13.

The old tradition of wassailing apple trees is pagan in origin and dates back to Anglo Saxon times, wassail coming from the Saxon Waes Hale meaning good health.

It takes place in early January and is a colourful and noisy ritual to ensure the trees bear a good harvest of apples the following autumn.

The event at Icklesham saw people with flaming torches gathering around an apple tree to pour cider over the roots and place cider-soaked toast hung in the branches as a tribute to birds. Traditional Sussex wassail songs were sung, followed by lots off noise to frighten away any evil spirits.

Saturday’s festivities saw the pub offering 35 local real ciders and ten real ales. There was Morris dancing from local sides Sussex Junction, Hannah’s Cat and Winter Warmers and the last Mummers play of the year by Hollington Tipteerers.

Hastings Morris side Rheda’s Dream are holding another family friendly Wassail event at Gensing gardens, in St Leonards, on Saturday January 27, from 3pm – 3.40pm. Bring your own mug and some apple juice to mull.

Kevin Boorman took these pictures of the Robin Hood event. With additional images by Mark Duncan and Clare Calcott-James.

Have you read? Hastings restaurant left counting the cost after customers refuse to pay

Have you read? Injured person rescued from bottom of cliffs at Hastings

1 . Robin Hood Wassail Robin Hood Wassail Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Robin Hood Wassail The Winter Horse by Mark Duncan Photo: Mark Duncan

3 . Robin Hood Wassail Robin Hood Wassail Photo: supplied