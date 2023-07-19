IN PICTURES: Traffic delays on the A259 after collision involving two vans

Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision.

The Emergency services were called to the South Coast road this morning (July 19) after two white vans were badly damaged in a collision. One had it’s front majorly disfigured, while the other’s exterior was heavily wrecked.

The road was closed this morning, but has since been re-opened.

According to the AA Travelwatch, traffic is heavier then normal on B2123 Falmer Road Northbound from The Green to Crescent Drive South due to the closure.

Sussex Police have been approached for a statement.

