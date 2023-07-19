NationalWorldTV
Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision.

IN PICTURES: Traffic delays on the A259 after collision involving two vans

By Frankie Elliott
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST

The Emergency services were called to the South Coast road this morning (July 19) after two white vans were badly damaged in a collision. One had it’s front majorly disfigured, while the other’s exterior was heavily wrecked.

The road was closed this morning, but has since been re-opened.

According to the AA Travelwatch, traffic is heavier then normal on B2123 Falmer Road Northbound from The Green to Crescent Drive South due to the closure.

Sussex Police have been approached for a statement.

Here are the photos…..

Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision.

1. JPSWNews-19-07-23-20-A259 Van-SSX3.jpg

Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision.

2. JPSWNews-19-07-23-20-A259 Van-SSX6.jpg

Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision.

3. JPSWNews-19-07-23-20-A259 Van-SSX2.jpg

Motorists travelling down the A259 towards Brighton have been met by heavy traffic delays after two vans were involved in a traffic collision. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

